England return to the Gabba for the first Test of the Ashes series this evening.

The Brisbane ground has seen some memorable moments and matches over the years.

And, ahead of the series Down Under, Press Association Sport remembers five of the best ever matches to take place at the Gabba from an Ashes series.

Eddie Paynter heroics

During what was the fourth Test of the 1932/33 ‘Bodyline’ series, Eddie Paynter was taken to hospital with tonsillitis.

But, with England 216 for 6, he emerged from the pavilion, refused the offer of a runner, and was still there at the close before returning to hospital.

The following morning, he came back out and went on to score 83 over a total of almost four hours. Then, in a brief second innings, Paynter finished the match in England’s favour with a six.

Jeff Thomson performance

Jeff Thomson famously claimed he enjoyed hitting batsmen more than getting them out prior to the first Test in November 1974.

He took three first-innings wickets, but Tony Greig stood up to the Dennis Lillee-Thomson barrage to hit a brilliant century.

However, Thomson bowled Greig for two second time around, one of six wickets as he finished with match figures of nine for 105 and Australia won the Test by 166 runs.

Hussain's Bad Decision

In 2002, Nasser Hussain put Australia in to bat on a flat pitch, a decision he came to regret instantly.

Centuries from Matthew Hayden and Ricky Ponting took Australia to an imposing 364 for two after day one.

Hayden went on to plunder 197 and then hit 103 in the second innings.

Australia’s declaration left England a target of 464 runs for victory, an already unlikely task which quickly became fanciful as England crumbled to 79 all out in 28 overs.

That Steve Harmison Delivery

Never before or since has a Test series been encapsulated by the first ball bowled in 2006.

Steve Harmison had been a key figure as England memorably regained the urn the previous year.

But, as he trundled in to bowl to Justin Langer, nobody could quite believe their eyes as the ball flew yards wide, not least Andrew Flintoff who collected it at second slip.

Harmison never really recovered, Australia won the Test by 277 runs and the series 5-0.

Peter Siddle Hat-Trick

Birthday boy Peter Siddle stole the show on the opening day in 2010, with England having moved steadily to 197 for four. He dismissed Alastair Cook and bowled Matt Prior to leave Stuart Broad to negotiate the hat-trick ball.

Broad was trapped by a textbook yorker and Siddle celebrated the first Ashes hat-trick since Darren Gough in 1999.

England were eventually all out in their first innings for 260 but Cook’s double-ton in the second ensured the match was drawn.

