Before having it snapped by Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 30, The Undertaker's undefeated streak at the event was one of the biggest things about the WWE.

Taker has downed some of the biggest names and Hall Of Famers at the event, and one of those big names is none other than former WWE Champion turned Hollywood star Batista. Undertaker and Batista met at WrestleMania 23 for the World Heavyweight Championship.

At the time it was arguable that it was the hottest feud in WWE. Despite this, they did not get the nod to main event WrestleMania. That honor was instead given to RAW's WWE Championship feud between John Cena and Shawn Michaels.

Recently Batista joined WWE Hall Of Famer Jim Ross' podcast, The Ross Report, and discussed he and Taker getting snubbed for the WrestleMania 23 main event slot. "The Animal" expressed why he was frustrated with the decision and made his case as to why they should've been the featured bout (quotes via Wrestling Inc.):

"I was really upset that we weren't the main event. I just felt like we should have been. We deserved to be. We set some milestones with that and I know with the exchange of title and everything, it was just more significant of a match.

"And I also just felt like Take deserved that to be the main event and should've gone on last. So I had a bit of a chip on my shoulder. It was [John] Cena/ Shawn [Michaels], I believe.

"And I just didn't.. I felt like we got robbed of that top spot and we should've had it. And I felt like our match speaks for itself. I think we had the match of the night.

"And I just felt like Taker should have been the last thing that people saw that night, so I had a chip on my shoulder and I was a little bent out of shape that we didn't.

"It was just a special night. It was the first time [Undertaker] held that particular title.

"And I still feel like we should've [closed the show]. Again, I say our match speaks for itself. I believe personally that we stole the show that night. I'll just kind of leave it at that."

What are your thoughts on Batista being upset that he and The Undertaker's WrestleMania 23 match didn't close out the show? Do you think that their match should have served as the evening's main event? And why do you think WWE decided to have John Cena vs. Shawn Michaels main event instead? Have YOUR say in the comments section below, and the fourth episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here!

Check it out via this link: https://soundcloud.com/user-818579649/gms-wwe-podcast-money-in-the-bank-fallout

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms