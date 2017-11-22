UFC

Nate Diaz.

Coach reveals how much Nate Diaz needs to fight again

Published

It's been a while since mixed martial arts (MMA) fans have seen Nate Diaz inside of the Octagon, but with a rumored match-up against welterweight champion Nate Diaz reportedly in the works, that could all be changing very soon.

Many fans believed that they wouldn't see or hear from Diaz again until his pending trilogy fight with UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor. Diaz became the first and only man to defeat McGregor under the UFC banner when he choked the Irishman out at UFC 196 in March of 2016. They rematched months later at UFC 202, in which McGregor took home a close Majority Decision. 

After the fight, Diaz claimed that he wouldn't be fighting again until he gets his third match-up with McGregor. "The Notorious One," however, has since captured the lightweight title and competed in a boxing fight with Floyd Mayweather Jr.

It is expected that he will return to Octagon action against interim 155-pound champ Tony Ferguson sometime in early 2018.

If McGregor is able to retain his title against Ferguson, and Diaz is able to pick up the welterweight crown against Woodley - this could set up a massive Champion vs. Champion trilogy fight between McGregor and Diaz.

Before fans start fantasy booking, however, the fight between Diaz and Woodley must first be made official. Diaz's coach, Richard Perez, recently joined Submission Radio to discuss his fighter's future plans, and revealed how much money he'd need to fight again (quotes via MMA Fighting):

“15 million (dollars) easy. Easy. 'Cause, I mean, he’s a star right now,” Perez said. "I mean, McGregor can’t even fight right now, he got suspended.

"And Woodley’s trying to fight everybody. He says McGregor doesn’t want to fight him, he says BJ Penn (sic) doesn’t want to fight him.

"He’s naming all these people that don’t want to fight him, you know, cause he’s trying to get his name, he’s trying to get up there, and nobody wants to (fight him).

"I mean, he’s got the belt. So what? The belt don’t mean nothing anymore. It’s about who you’re fighting (if you want) to make the money.”

What are your thoughts on Diaz's coach saying that he needs $15 million to step into the Octagon again? Do you think that this is something the UFC is willing to accommodate "The Stockton Native" with to fight again? Or will this fight with Woodley fall through because of financial differences in negotiations? Let us know your thoughts on the matter in the comments section below!

