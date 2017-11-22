James DeGale and George Groves are no strangers to one another.

Both graduating from the Dale Youth Boxing Club, they faced off in an amateur level bout in their youth, with Groves taking a majority decision victory.

The two men met once more back in 2011, this time as professional fighters. In what was a very entertaining and close fought bout, Groves again came away with a majority judges decision and handed DeGale his first ever professional loss.

After the win, Groves felt he had proved a lot of his doubters wrong, but left the door open to fight DeGale again at some point down the line. DeGale looked on in disbelief as the result was announced, making it clear he would be looking to fight Groves once more.

It looks like this rematch today took one step closer to becoming reality, with DeGale having apparently agreed on a 50-50 purse split for the potential bout.

Groves is already booked up currently to face Chris Eubank Jr. on February 17, 2018, to defend his WBA super belt in a World Boxing Super Series semi-final – with the hope being there would be another grand finale fight booked after that.

Similarly, DeGale already has a fight in the diary, facing Caleb Truax on December 9 to defend his IBF crown.

If both men managed to come through these bouts with reputations intact, DeGale agreeing to share the payday means that they can potentially book a Wembley showdown, which would likely be a sellout.

DeGale speaking on The Clare Balding show, said: “It came down to money, he wanted 50-50 and I would always say 60-40."

“He doesn’t get 50-50 when I was world champion and he wasn’t. No way. Obviously now I have to give him 50-50. I am not greedy but remember I am a prize fighter.”

The hatred between the two men is unquestioned, with both of their careers having massive ups and downs so far.

DeGale said on this: “I can’t stand him and he can’t stand me, that makes it even better, especially now we both have world titles.

"The rivalry goes back to when we were 15 and he beat me as an amateur but I went on to win an Olympic gold medal, the cream always rises. My record speaks for itself."

