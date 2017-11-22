The Ashes begins this evening, and the biggest rivalry in cricket will once again be renewed.

England face a daunting task attempting to get a victory in the first Test at the Gabba, a venue where they haven't won since 1988.

The two sides don't need reminding how much pressure will be on both sides when they take to the field for the first time, and everyone is unsurprisingly having their say about the key factors that will influence the outcome of the series.

This time it has been Shane Warne's turn.

The former Aussie spin superstar has been talking today about bowling tactics for the Aussies, and how the Gabba's conditions will have an influence on tactics.

Not only that, but he has pointed out the men from England who will need to hit top form if England are to win the series.

Warne said: “Australia can blow this very good England team out of the water at the Gabba with a strategic blast of Bodyline bowling.

“For Steve Smith and his terrific pace trio, the opportunity presents to put England on the back foot early and keep them there for the entire series.”

Warne also singled out Joe Root and Jimmy Anderson for specific attention.

He said: “Root has to have the series of his life with the bat, and he will have a few demons from his last visit Down Under when he was dropped and didn’t cope with the pace and bounce of the Aussie pitches.

“Jimmy Anderson has to make his last Ashes series in Australia the best series he has ever had in an England shirt. He needs to lead the way with his bowling and especially his body language."

Anderson will want to make his mark in his last ever Ashes series, and there's no doubt that if Warne sees him as a potential threat, then everyone in the Australia camp will too.

If Root and himself are on their game, there is little doubt that they will give Australia a much closer run than they did back in 2013-2014.

