Conor McGregor got himself into some trouble at a Bellator MMA event in Ireland not too long ago, and top UFC lightweight Khabib Nurmagomedov wants to see some disciplinary action taken.

McGregor attended the Bellator MMA event in support of one of his fellow teammates, who was losing for the majority of the fight. It seemed as though towards the end of a round his teammate pulled off a knockout victory, and McGregor jumped into the cage to celebrate with his fellow training partner.

The referee immediately scolded McGregor for his actions and claimed that the fight was not yet over. This led to a ton of screams from McGregor to said referee, and "The Notorious One" also ended up slapping a Bellator security official during the entire debacle.

Nurmagomedov, who is preparing for a lightweight showdown with Edson Barboza, was recently asked for his thoughts on the matter. "The Eagle" claimed that the UFC needs to 'humble' McGregor with some discipline in light of his recent actions (quotes via MMA Fighting):

“Yes, it’s okay, but not all the time. He does this all the time. In Ultimate Fighter show, in Bellator show, I don’t understand why he can do but other guys cannot do.

"Because he’s Conor McGregor? He cannot do this. The UFC has to make him humble a little bit because other guys say, ‘Oh, Conor do this? He can do this but why I not?’

"This is why sometimes you have to follow rules when you’re a big name, because a lot of people are watching you.

“When you jump inside the ring, okay, but when you try to fight with referee, this is not good.

“Why he don’t slap me when we go very close like UFC 205? Because he understands I don’t stop. Maybe he slaps him because he understands he’s not fighter, he cannot give him back.

“I never slap somebody if this guy cannot fight with me. . . You cannot fight with me. I can kill you.

"I can punch you and I can take you down and smash your face. You have to stay relaxed. Sometimes you have to say this because you’re a professional athlete and you can kill people.”

What are your thoughts on Nurmagomedov saying the UFC needs to 'humble' McGregor after his recent incident in Bellator MMA? Do you think that the promotion will take disciplinary action towards their star Irishman? Or will he get away with it due to his massive superstardom? Let us know your thoughts on the matter in the comments section below!

