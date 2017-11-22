Nine months ago when Alshon Jeffrey still caught passes as a member of the Chicago Bears, he made a promise that they would definitely be making an appearance in the Super Bowl this year.

Jeffrey was entering into free agency, which got a lot of Bears fans hopes up as they took the comment as an indication that he intended to remain in Chicago. That was not the case, however, as Jeffrey would eventually sign with the Philadelphia Eagles, where he's a member of the best team in football today.

After signing with the Eagles, however, fans have been wondering how he feels about his past comments, suggesting the Bears would be in the Super Bowl this year (quotes via NFL.com):

"I guarantee you we'll win the Super Bowl next year," Jeffery declared.

This was at a time when the Bears were 3-13 and there hopes of any sort of playoff appearance were all but shattered. Now that he's a member of the Eagles, Jeffrey was recently asked about his Bears Super Bowl prediction.

If you notice in the quote, Jeffrey never actually mentioned a specific team, and brought this up when confronted with the Super Bowl declaration:

"I never said a team, though," Jeffery told reporters Tuesday. "I never said a team."

Jeffrey and the Eagles are currently 9-1 through the NFL season, making a possible Super Bowl appearance all the more likely as the weeks continue to roll on. At the end of the day, all Jeffrey truly cares about is securing championship wins for his team:

"Winning championships, that's most important to me," he said. "A lot of players make a lot of money, but some of them never make the playoffs, never get to experience a lot of things.

"Like being here in Philly, the atmosphere where we all want that for each other. We all want to go to the playoffs. We all want to win a championship. We're all together."

What are your thoughts on Jeffrey saying that he never mentioned a team when he promised a Super Bowl appearance? Do you think that Jeffrey was planning a move out of Chicago all along? Or did things simply work out in his favor based on what he said? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below!

