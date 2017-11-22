Ronnie O'Sullivan explains why he got photographer removed from arena

Ronnie O'Sullivan is never too far from controversy, and has had his fair share of confrontation with several different parties throughout his illustrious snooker career.

One of the greatest talents ever to pick up a cue, it is often things away from the table that grab the headlines, and a similar incident has taken place yet again.

O'Sullivan had been playing a match at the Northern Ireland Open at the Belfast Waterfront Arena, when he took issue with what was going on around him.

Speaking to Eurosport, who were covering the event, he explained why he approached photographers he had an issue with who were taking photos.

O'Sullivan told Colin Murray that he had issues in the past with the quality of photographers and their equipment, and believed that people not meeting the standard should be removed from the venue.

This came off the back of a similar incident at the Masters in January, and O'Sullivan pointed out the lack of tripods and other equipment being unprofessional.

O'Sullivan said: "I got in trouble because the photographers at the Masters last year were moving on my shot.

"Because you are playing in a sport when every movement is noticeable. They said we fully train them, blah, blah... and they are meant to have tripods so there is no movement.

Watch the incident unfold below.

"As soon you see someone moving especially if it is a photographer you aren't sure if they are going to move. The rules are the rules that they have to have a tripod. Then I won't have to get letters from World Snooker. That's how it is: you have a tripod and there is no issue."

The referee Leo Scullion removed the photographer in question, who wasn't too pleased with The Rocket's explanation, with the two discussing the incident at great length after the match was over.

On the table, despite a fantastic 137 break from O'Sullivan's opponent Lukas Kleckers on his way to level the match a 2-2 at one stage, O'Sullivan would rally and go on to win the match up 4-2 in the end.

Even when distracted, O'Sullivan showed what a great talent he still is.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms