It's fair to say that after spending €222million on Neymar, PSG's season was always going to be defined by how the Brazilian settled in at the Parc des Princes.

A tally of 11 goals and seven assists is a pretty decent return on that money so far.

Unai Emery will thank his world record signing for helping his side to the summit of Ligue 1, as the former Sevilla boss essentially has to win silverware this term.

After last season's infamous Champions League collapse against Barcelona and Monaco's title win, PSG simply can't afford not to pick up a trophy or two given how far they've stretched the boundaries of Financial Fair Play.

On the pitch, Emery could not ask for more from his unbeaten men. However, as is perhaps to be expected from a player of Neymar's fame and ego, there are fresh reports of tensions off it.

According to Goal, Emery is struggling to fulfill the demands of the 25-year-old, who unsurprisingly wields huge power at the club.

The forward was reportedly unhappy with the manager's training sessions, but rather than being told to get his head down, it seems he got his own way.

Video analysis was then cut short in PSG's sessions, for no reason other than that Neymar didn't like it.

Neymar wasn't happy

It's incredibly rare for a coach to tailor his training plans to one player, especially a new arrival - yet that just sums up what's happened now they've pinned their hopes of becoming a footballing superpower at the feet of one man.

All in all, it doesn't point to a very harmonious camp.

The same source have it that although the hot seat isn't likely to become vacant soon, that could change on two conditions - if Emery completely falls out with Neymar, and if he fails to steer the Parisians to the last four of the Champions League, at the very least.

Should the worst happen for the Spaniard, Jose Mourinho and Massimiliano Allegri are the two names being talked about as potential successors.

The latter missed out on European glory last season as his Juventus side were beaten in the final by Real Madrid, whereas the Manchester United boss has won the top prize with Porto and Inter Milan.

Are PSG right to give Neymar so much power? Have your say in the comments.

