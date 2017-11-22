Football

Unai Emery has had to give in to Neymar's wishes .

Neymar has made Unai Emery change one thing about PSG training

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

It's fair to say that after spending €222million on Neymar, PSG's season was always going to be defined by how the Brazilian settled in at the Parc des Princes.

A tally of 11 goals and seven assists is a pretty decent return on that money so far.

Unai Emery will thank his world record signing for helping his side to the summit of Ligue 1, as the former Sevilla boss essentially has to win silverware this term.

After last season's infamous Champions League collapse against Barcelona and Monaco's title win, PSG simply can't afford not to pick up a trophy or two given how far they've stretched the boundaries of Financial Fair Play.

On the pitch, Emery could not ask for more from his unbeaten men. However, as is perhaps to be expected from a player of Neymar's fame and ego, there are fresh reports of tensions off it.

According to Goal, Emery is struggling to fulfill the demands of the 25-year-old, who unsurprisingly wields huge power at the club.

The forward was reportedly unhappy with the manager's training sessions, but rather than being told to get his head down, it seems he got his own way.

Video analysis was then cut short in PSG's sessions, for no reason other than that Neymar didn't like it.

Neymar wasn't happy 

It's incredibly rare for a coach to tailor his training plans to one player, especially a new arrival - yet that just sums up what's happened now they've pinned their hopes of becoming a footballing superpower at the feet of one man.

All in all, it doesn't point to a very harmonious camp.

FBL-FRA-PSG-TRAINING

The same source have it that although the hot seat isn't likely to become vacant soon, that could change on two conditions - if Emery completely falls out with Neymar, and if he fails to steer the Parisians to the last four of the Champions League, at the very least.

Should the worst happen for the Spaniard, Jose Mourinho and Massimiliano Allegri are the two names being talked about as potential successors.

The latter missed out on European glory last season as his Juventus side were beaten in the final by Real Madrid, whereas the Manchester United boss has won the top prize with Porto and Inter Milan.

Are PSG right to give Neymar so much power? Have your say in the comments. 

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Paris Saint-Germain
UEFA Champions League
Neymar
Football
Paris Saint-Germain
Ligue 1

Trending Stories

Ridiculous way the Cleveland Browns could still make the NFL playoffs

Ridiculous way the Cleveland Browns could still make the NFL playoffs

The crazy reason Vince McMahon won't let Finn Balor face Brock Lesnar at Royal Rumble

The crazy reason Vince McMahon won't let Finn Balor face Brock Lesnar at Royal Rumble

The actual reason why Lionel Messi has been benched against Juventus [Sport]

The actual reason why Lionel Messi has been benched against Juventus [Sport]

Steven Gerrard made a superb point about Eden Hazard before Qarabag v Chelsea

Steven Gerrard made a superb point about Eden Hazard before Qarabag v Chelsea

When Xabi Alonso and Sergio Ramos got deliberately sent-off after Mourinho told them to

When Xabi Alonso and Sergio Ramos got deliberately sent-off after Mourinho told them to

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again