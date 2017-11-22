Chris Jericho is one of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time, so great that the company entrusted in making him the first-ever WWE Undisputed Champion.

"Y2J" defeated both The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin in the same night back in 2001 to capture the historic accolade. It turns out, however, that the day surrounding his WWE Tile win wasn't so special after all. In fact, the way Jericho found out he'd be winning the title was form a conversation between The Undertaker and Vince McMahon in the catering area (quotes via IWNerd):

“Weird. That is a crazy thought. I was told in the afternoon that I was going to win when Vince McMahon said to The Undertaker at the catering table: “Hey ‘Taker, how do you know the business is going down the toilet?

"Because we’re putting the belt on Jericho” and that’s how I found out I was going to be the champion”

Once Jericho got back to his hotel things didn't get any better. Not only did he celebrate his win alone, but he celebrated it with dropped pizza after getting locked out of his room:

“I came back through the curtain, everyone was gone because when you’re on last everybody leaves to get out of the traffic quicker.

"Sat there by myself and then drove to a hotel where room service stopped at midnight, it was 11:58. They wouldn’t serve it, so I got pizza.

"They wouldn’t bring it to my room, so I had to go down to the lobby to get it. When I went back up, I was locked out. Went back down to the lobby, the guy wouldn’t let me in even though I just checked in a few minutes earlier.

"Dropped the pizza on the floor when he finally did let me in. So, I spent the night being the first undisputed champion eating cold, fuzzy pizza in a Ramada Inn somewhere in Anaheim, California. So, no hookers and blow there, kids”

