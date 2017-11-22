Former world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury showed off his dance moves during a recent training camp as he continues his bid for a return to the boxing ring.

The 29-year-old has returned to the gym in recent weeks and called out Tony Bellew on social media for a potential bout after the Liverpudlian’s rematch with David Haye was postponed due to a bicep injury.

The last few weeks have looked promising for 'The Gypsy King'.

Not only has he returned to the gym and looked pretty impressive during some simple sessions, but he's also training hard with a smile on his face, proving that he's enjoying being back.

Despite clearly enjoying it, there's still a long road ahead for Fury and a lot of hard work to be done to make sure he's back fit and back at a healthy weight.

However, Fury still had time to enjoy himself during his recent gruelling regime by dancing on a mat in the ring.

Fury posted the video on Instagram with the caption: “When you think you have moves, but realise that your just a fat mess lol. Who says working out can’t be fun.”

Have a watch of the brilliant video for yourself.

It’s fair to say that Fury, who has won all 25 of his professional bouts, should let his hands do the talking rather than his feet, although a date on his return to the ring is still unknown.

He has not fought since November 2015, where he defeated Wladimir Klitschko to win the WBA Super Heavyweight, IBF, WBO, and IBO heavyweight titles, which he later relinquished in October 2016.

Since then, it's been a rollercoaster ride for Fury, with way more lows than highs, but hopefully, things are turning around for Tyson Fury.

Time will tell.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms