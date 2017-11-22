Wednesday night trips to Azerbaijan may not embody the glamour of the Champions League, but Chelsea got the job done against Qarabag.

The Blues reached the knockout stages with a 4-0 win courtesy of a Willian brace and penalties from Eden Hazard and Cesc Fabregas.

A fairly routine victory and their second successive four-goal rout - yet, it was a particularly special evening for Hazard, who became the highest-scoring Belgian in the competition's history, overtaking Dries Mertens and Wesley Sonck.

The 26-year-old had already pulled one masterclass out of the bag against West Brom on Saturday, so he looks in the form of his life right now.

From the positions he gets himself into to his finishing, there aren't many defenders who would fancy their chances against him right now.

Frank Lampard and the rest of the BT Sport pundits were thoroughly impressed by his latest performance, so much so that the former Chelsea midfielder is convinced he's now "world-class".

The word is thrown around a lot these days, but given how he's performed in Europe this season, it's hard to argue Hazard isn't in that category.

Gary Lineker put the question to Lampard what a player has to do these days to fall into that bracket, to which he responded:

"For me it's if you're effective in games at this level, Champions League and international level, of course at home as well, but I think when you're affecting games regularly at this level over a period of time. "It can't be for a small period of time, the best do it over a period - and I think we can say at the moment that Hazard is certainly in that bracket for me."

Hazard shines again

Aside from his penalty, Hazard was also involved in a sublime bit of team football for Willian's first goal, providing the final assist.

The way the pair linked up was key to Chelsea running rampant, and Hazard was full of praise for the Brazilian after the game.

"Too much quality! It’s easy to play with this kind of player," he told BT Sport.

"I think Pedro gave the ball to Willian, he gave the ball to me...it’s easy to find each other."

Great vision from Hazard. It can't be too much longer before whether he's world-class or not isn't even a debate.

Is Hazard world-class? Have your say in the comments.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms