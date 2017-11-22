Tennis

Nadal will need to speed up.

Rafa Nadal not happy with Australian Open for introducing new rule

Published

Tennis' Grand Slam board have caused waves around the tennis world by bringing in a 'shot clock' for the 2018 Australian Open.

The ruling, designed to speed up games, will see players given a maximum of 25 seconds between points.

Unsurprisingly, Rafael Nadal is not happy with the GSB's rule changes.

The 16-time Grand Slam champion is renowned for his pedantic behaviour between points, taking time to prod and poke at himself, not to mention the numerous amount of ball bounces.

This behaviour continues between games, when Nadal meticulously lines up his water bottles, much to the annoyance of many of his opponents.

Nadal, rather sarcastically, said: "I think [the shot clock] is not possible for a great show. But if you don't want a great show, of course it's a great improvement."

The shot clock is not the only change for the first Grand Slam of the new season, with other controversial fines to be introduced for players who withdraw late from the tournament and even going as far as issuing penalties for players who are deemed to have performed below "professional standards".

These rulings will cause ripples of panic around the locker room, particularly with the lower ranked players, adding an extra pressure to perform on the bigger stage.

Day Two - Nitto ATP World Tour Finals

Meanwhile, the GSB confirmed that all the Grand Slam tournaments will revert to 16 men's and women's seeds from the 2019 competitions onwards.

The time rulings are bound to receive a negative response by most players, however, the world number 1's comment that 'it would ruin the chances of future epic matches' seem a little over the top.

So, even though the world's best player doesn't like the new rule, it looks like the shot clock is here to stay, with the debut coming in January for the Australian Open.

