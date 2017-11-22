There are few players that personify the word 'underrated' quite like Sergio Busquets.

Behind all of the tiki-taka build-up and the star-studded forwards of Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez, there's the calculated Spanish midfielder dismantling counterattacks and spraying passes around.

Busquets hasn't received half the adulation he's deserved across 450 appearances and ten seasons with Blaugrana.

That wasn't the case against Juventus on Wednesday night, though, when the 29-year-old showed a rather unexpected side of his game.

Any player that was brought up in the grounds of La Masia seems to have talent in abundance and for all of Busquets' unfashionable, dirty work in midfield, he still has a few tricks in his locker.

And despite Barcelona's inconsistent form against Juventus of late, Busquets was frankly showboating when Miralem Pjanić decided to close him down.

The Barcelona anchor was deep into his own half but instead of playing a simple, lateral pass, he stripped the Juventus man of his dignity with a ruthless roulette.

Marry that to the outside-of-the-foot pass to Ivan Rakitic that followed it and you have a brilliantly unexpected moment of nonchalance.

With Lionel Messi dropped to the bench in a rare Champions League call from Ernesto Valverde, it seems Busquets was keen to fill any skill cavities left behind. He did it in style.

Take a look at the moment below:

Come on Sergio, Pjanić has family and friends that could see that!

It just goes to show the confidence Barcelona and their players are flaunting at the moment, though, with a commanding ten point lead over Real Madrid in La Liga.

You wouldn't bet against them doing well in Europe, either, and certainly not with Busquets pulling the strings behind the scenes.

Do you think Barcelona will win the Champions League this season? Have your say in the comments section below.

