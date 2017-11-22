Ever wondered what Formula One drivers think about each other away from the track?

Well you can wonder no more thanks to their official YouTube account, as they've posted a brilliant video of some of the biggest names revealing who they'd take with them to a desert island.

This hilarious YouTube video shows F1 drivers being less than complementary to each other, and it's absolutely superb.

If you were wondering how the drivers got on with each other behind the pit wall, this one minute clip may well give you a little insight!

The drivers are asked: 'Which driver would you take to a desert island?'

Newly crowned world champion Lewis Hamilton confidently blurted out that he would likely swim off to avoid another driver, than tried to claim he was joking!

One driver even claimed he would take his own dad, but as it was Max Verstappen, he can probably be let off.

Haas team driver Kevin Magnusson replied: "The last thing I'd want to be is stuck with an F1 driver," and young Belgium driver Stoffel Vandoorne also held nothing back explaining that he'd rather go on his own.

The one who did come away with no harm done to his ego was Red Bull driver Daniel Ricciardo, with a few drivers citing the Australian as their preferred companion.

Watch the brilliant video below.

'Fun' and 'cool guy' were just two of the descriptions used.

As for Ricciardo himself, his response will have the other drivers crying into their helmets.

He claimed a fellow driver wouldn't use up any resources due to the fact he didn't do much.

But who was he talking about?

Unsurprisingly, he was on about Kimi Raikkonen of Ferrari, who is known to have very stern expressions and not give much away about his personality.

