Celtic fans must be sick of the sight of Neymar.

The Brazilian forward has now scored seven goals and registered eight assists in just six matches against the Scottish club.

He added the sixth and seventh goals to his tally with a couple of near-identical finishes at the Parc des Princes this evening. Neymar put PSG 2-1 up in the 22nd minute after Moussa Dembele had given the visitors a shock lead after just 56 seconds.

He then turned provider for Edinson Cavani six minutes later and also had a hand in Kylian Mbappe’s goal as PSG went into the half-time interval 4-1 ahead.

It was a blistering first-half performance from the Parisians - and Neymar was undoubtedly the star of the show.

Video: The moment Neymar proved he's too good for Celtic

Aside from his goals and the assist, Neymar also produced a beautiful piece of skill on the left wing, humiliating James Forrest in the process.

This was the moment that Neymar proved once and for all he’s far too good for Celtic…

Here's another (closer) angle...

Absolute filth. What a player.

Watch: Neymar's goals v Celtic

As you’re here, let’s take a look at Neymar’s two goals against Brendan Rodgers’ side.

And what about this pass for Mbappe

Oh…. and he also produced this sumptuous pass for Mbappe…

Reaction to Neymar's masterclass

Here’s how Twitter reacted to Neymar’s masterclass against Celtic…

Is Neymar the best player in the world on current form? Have your say by leaving a comment below.

