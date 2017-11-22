Football

Antoine Griezmann ended his goal drought against Roma .

Antoine Griezmann's goal vs Roma left Twitter stunned

Antoine Griezmann's goal drought is over.

The Frenchman was on a miserable run of eight games without a goal, culminating in him being booed by some sections of the Wanda Metropolitano in the Madrid derby.

There must have been points this season when he's wondered just why he'd stayed in the Spanish capital.

The 26-year-old opted not to leave in the summer because the club's transfer embargo, but this term, he's struggled to replicate the form that put him in such demand.

Diego Simeone gave him his backing after the stalemate against Real and it's taken just a matter of days for the Atleti star to repay that faith.

Amid continued links to Manchester United and Barcelona, the former Real Sociedad man once again proved his importance to the Rojiblancos as he opened the scoring against Roma in the 69th minute.

That's certainly one way to end a run of poor form - check it out below:

Twitter was amazed 

Griezmann is back

Simeone hinted that there was a lot of pressure on Griezmann to shine at the weekend, telling reporters:

"Griezmann is still one of the family and I defend my family to the death. Every single player needs to deliver, as you can't win a game with just a few footballers."

"Antoine is calm, the goals will come and he is playing well," team-mate Koke added.

They evidently know Griezmann well enough to know that his bad runs never last too long, and who knows, this could even prove a turning point in his season.

Perhaps his difficult couple of months meant there was less expectation on his shoulders against Roma.

It's fair to say no-one was expecting him to pull that out of the bag, anyway.

It was vital that Atleti's main man finally stepped up, as they risk dropping into the Europa League with Chelsea and Roma having led the way in Group C so far.

Is that Champions League Goal of the Season so far? Have your say in the comments. 

