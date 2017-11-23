Football

Celtic fans are livid with what Vladimir Weiss‏ tweeted during 7-1 defeat v PSG

There were some Celtic fans worrying that they’d scored too early against Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday night - and it turns out they had every reason to feel fearful.

Moussa Dembele gave the Scottish club a dream start at the Parc des Princes, scoring after just 56 seconds.

However, eight minutes later and Neymar had levelled the scores for PSG. By 80 minutes the home side were 7-1 up.

Thankfully for Brendan Rodgers and his players, PSG didn’t add to their tally in the closing stages of the match.

Although on the face of it, 7-1 was a humiliating scoreline for the Bhoys, the truth is it could have been even worse. The gulf in quality between the two teams, at this moment in time, is enormous.

Vladimir Weiss's tweet caused a stir

PSG were 4-1 up at half-time - thanks to Neymar’s brace plus further goals from Edinson Cavani and Kylian Mbappe - and this led to a very cheeky tweet from the former Rangers winger Vladimir Weiss.

Addressing another former Rangers player, Filip Sebo, the Slovakia international tweeted: “Didnt know PSG:Celtic is an exibition game. @SeboFilip did you?”

An exhibition game? Harsh.

Celtic fans weren't happy

Needless to say, Celtic supporters did not react well to the tweet - at all.

Check out the replies…

Sebo was making things worse

Sebo, meanwhile, wasn’t making things any better.

“It’s not a charity game for the Celt*c fans? Looks good!” he tweeted.

The retired forward then added: “Ok,I’m blue with all my heart. But pls stop @PSG_inside #Hahahahahahahahahaha”

PSG scored three more goals in the second half

PSG gave both Weiss and Sebo three more reasons to smile in the second half.

Goals from Marco Verratti, Cavani and Dani Alves completed the rout for the Parisians.

FBL-EUR-C1-PSG-CELTIC

Topics:
Scotland Football
Celtic FC
Brendan Rodgers
Scott Brown
Football

