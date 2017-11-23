Unless you're the mother of all Torino supporters, you can't watch the beautiful game and not love Gianluigi Buffon.

Aside from enduring as one of the greatest goalkeepers in history, the Italian also happens to be one of the classiest gentlemen in the game. That was no more apparent recently in what proved an emotional week for Gigi.

Buffon was forced to retire from international football last week after Italy failed to qualify for the World Cup for the first time since 1958 - provoking tears from the team captain.

Nevertheless, the 39-year-old was a class act throughout in applauding the Swedish national anthem when the Azzurri fans heckled it and congratulating the victorious players at full-time despite being gutted at defeat.

And nobody penned an emotional tribute to Buffon quite like Barcelona's Ivan Rakitic who announced: "I would give up my place in the World Cup for him; when you see him crying, you want to cry too. A player like him cannot say goodbye like that."

Buffon then replied on Twitter with some magic of his own, stating: "Dear @ivanrakitic , as a goalkeeper I might still play but playing for Croatia as a midfielder in your place might not be a great idea: I am saying it for your good sake.😂

"Joking apart, your words have been a great gift. Thanks to you and @JordiAlba: my jersey is waiting for you."

The Italian missed out on Juventus' first Serie A game after the international break, still struggling from the mental effects of elimination but was back between the sticks for the visit of Barcelona, and Rakitic.

Juventus weren't able to secure a historic win quite like that of last season but the Old Lady still fought to a heroic 0-0 draw. Buffon was up to his classy tricks at full-time, too.

Seeing Rakitic for the first time in person since his comments, the Juventus captain walked over to him and engaged in the mother of all full-time hugs as well as a deep conversation. Check it out:

Buffon's utter class didn't end there, though, as he then moved onto opposite Marc-Andre ter Stegen who had saved Barcelona with a brilliant late save.

The 39-year-old was keen to congratulate, check out their moment together too:

Just in case anybody forgot exactly why Buffon is so loved, it's because of moments like these.

The Italian will hang up his gloves at the end of the season unless Juventus win the Champions League, in which case he would stick around for an assault on the FIFA Club World Cup.

Secretly, though, nobody wants the day of his retirement to come. Period.

