Steven Gerrard is keeping himself nice and busy in retirement.

The Liverpool legend, who hung up his boots last year following a season with LA Galaxy, currently combines his day job as the Reds’ Under-18s manager with his work as a pundit on BT Sport.

Gerrard has taken to punditry like a duck to water and was on duty on Wednesday night to run the rule over the eight Champions League matches.

After all the matches had finished, BT Sport presenter Gary Lineker reeled off a stat that only once before have English clubs all won their respective Champions League groups in the same season.

That was back in 2006, when Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea all topped their groups.

Frank Lampard asked Lineker which team won the Champions League that year and the former England striker seemed a bit surprised that the former Chelsea midfielder didn’t know.

“Who won it in 2006?” Lineker responded, looking bemused.

p1bvj3c0p0m4c1t1edsal732d89.jpg

Gerrard's response was brilliant

The answer was, of course, Barcelona. However, before Lampard had time to think and respond, Gerrard nipped in and made everyone laugh by saying: “I can’t remember, I was probably still drunk from 2005!”

p1bvj3cv3trsudosune36d1j64b.jpg

Lineker, Lampard and Rio Ferdinand all found Gerrard’s comment highly amusing - and so did football fans on social media.

Watch the video here…

And here's how Liverpool fans reacted...

Fair play, Gerrard, that was a very witty response.

The 2005 CL final afterparty sounds amazing

The Reds’ icon was, of course, referring to Liverpool’s epic Champions League final victory over AC Milan in Istanbul 12 years ago.

Gerrard produced a legendary performance, inspiring his side to win the European Cup for the fifth time in their history after finding themselves 3-0 down at half-time.

UEFA Champions League Final - AC Milan v Liverpool

Judging by Gerrard’s tongue-in-cheek comments last night, it sounds like the Liverpool squad’s afterparty was just as memorable.

