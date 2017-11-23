It’s fair to say that the relationship between Edinson Cavani and Neymar didn’t exactly get off to the best start.

The two South American superstars were involved in an awkward on-pitch dispute while playing for Paris Saint-Germain against Lyon back in September.

Neymar attempted to take a penalty away from regular taker Cavani, who subsequently saw his effort from 12 yards saved by Anthony Lopes.

A month after the incident and Cavani hinted that his relationship with Neymar, following the row at the Parc des Princes, was purely professional.

“We do not need to all be friends or be like a family,” the Uruguayan forward was quoted as saying by SFR Sports in October. “What it takes is to be professional on the pitch. It is necessary to respect your colleagues and give 100 per cent.”

Managing a group of huge egos isn’t easy and head coach Unai Emery seemed to initially shirk responsibility over which of the two players should be PSG’s main penalty taker.

Cavani hints Neymar is now PSG's main penalty taker

However, Cavani suggested in an interview last weekend that his £200 million teammate was now the team’s primary spot-kick taker.

"Neymar will take the next penalty," he said, per Marca, following PSG’s 4-1 victory over Nantes on Saturday.

The 30-year-old could be forgiven if he felt put-out by Neymar’s arrival - although the Brazilian hasn’t always helped matters with his behaviour.

Celtic match offered a glimpse into their relationship

However, following Cavani’s first goal in PSG’s 7-1 demolition of Celtic on Wednesday night, we clearly saw that the relationship between the two players isn’t as bad as made out.

In fact, judging by their passionate celebration, you’d have to imagine that the two stars are getting on just fine at the moment.

Check out how Cavani celebrated his first goal with Neymar…

Those images suggest there is currently no bad blood between them and that’s obviously great to see.

PSG will be far more dangerous if they're getting on

If they’ve worked out their differences, PSG will be a much more dangerous proposition in both Ligue 1 and the Champions League moving forwards.

PSG have already scored an incredible 24 goals in this season’s Champions League, conceding just one, and have won all five of their group stage matches so far.

