There was a groan of disbelief across the boxing community when David Haye announced that his rematch with Tony Bellew would be postponed.

While, of course, injuries simply can't be helped, the 'Hayemarker' has quite the history of withdrawals having pulled out of a fight with Tyson Fury twice and causing a huge delay to his championship bout with Wladimir Klitschko.

In those cases, back strains and cuts from sparring were the offending parties but on this occasion it was a torn bicep that's spoiled the party for Haye.

The 37-year-old is out for revenge after suffering a shock defeat at the hands of Bellew back in March where injuries once again played against him. An Achilles crock in the sixth round completely opened up the fight before eventually being knocked out five rounds later.

It is worth noting that Bellew had fitness problems of his own having suffered a hand injury after the early exchanges of a gruelling heavyweight clash.

Bellew has decided against a December fight with Dillian Whyte and was turned down by Joseph Parker upon contacting the WBO champion to take Haye's place.

So it seems neither fighter will step between the ropes until Haye is fit again with dates in March, April and May being mooted as the amended arrangements.

Bellew was certainly rather emotional after the news and tweeted: "I'm sorry is all I can say! I was ready to go ahead with this fight regardless of my teams wishes but I always show up and get in and give it everything.

"I will sit down with @eddiehearn soon and will now use this time wisely with my family and get over the loss of our brother."

The 'Hayemaker' penned an emotional statement in reply but has now directly addressed the fans over Twitter via the medium of video.

Take a look at this upload below:

Well, you can't fault the 37-year-old for his honesty and Haye even showed his enthusiasm to return to training as soon as possible with work on the speed-bag despite his arm sling.

Hopefully Haye can whip himself back into fitness and be ready for round two with Bellew in the springtime - it will be quite the contest.

Who do you think will win the rematch - Haye or Bellew? Have your say in the comments section below.

