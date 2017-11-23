Football

Anderlecht found themselves on the receiving end of Bayern's protest .

What Bayern Munich fans did when an Anderlecht player tried to take a corner

It must be an absolute pleasure to follow Bayern Munich.

The Bavarians have overcome the underwhelming start to the season that spelled the end of Carlo Ancelotti and now sit top of the Bundesliga by six points.

On Wednesday night, they notched another win in the Champions League, as Robert Lewandowski and Corentin Tolisso saw them overcome pointless Anderlecht.

Such has been PSG's form in Europe that Jupp Heynckes' men are likely going to have to make do with second in Group B, but they should fancy their chances against whoever they are handed when the draw takes place on December 11.

Their fans can feel they got the most of their money from their trip to Belgium, but that didn't stop them venting their fury at several points during the game.

Regardless of how their team performed, Bayern fans were enraged at having to pay £89 a ticket, over twice the average price of entry at the Allianz arena.

German football prides itself on its affordability; the Bundesliga is one of the few leagues left in Europe that still puts the fans first, and they certainly give back by contributing some electric atmospheres.

Of course, Anderlecht ticket prices are out of their control, and it's likely they wanted to make the most of the fact they were playing such glamorous opposition.

Bayern fans weren't happy 

Bayern fans first voiced their frustration with a banner that read:

"Is your greed now finally satisfied... 100€?"

According to The Sun, many of their fans actually boycotted the game.

The protest continued when Anderlecht went to take a corner in the first half and Bayern fans launched hundreds of fake notes onto the pitch, which the officials had to go to some efforts to remove:

Munich's ultras are certainly making their feelings known.

They were charged £75 for the Arsenal game back in March - another occasion they'll have enjoyed thoroughly - and responded by throwing toilet rolls onto the pitch.

The sad reality is that for all their admirable demonstrations, very little is likely to change.

Do you agree with Bayern Munich fans' protest? Have your say in the comments. 

