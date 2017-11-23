There are few Australia players England fans will have been scrutinising in as much detail as Nathan Lyon on day one of the Ashes.

After all the talk, the right-armer had inadvertently put himself under huge pressure to perform in the first Test at the Gabba.

The 30-year-old arrived in Brisbane promising to "open scars" of England's last whitewash Down Under and threatened to "end the careers" of some of the visiting party.

All the nice, welcoming stuff you'd expect from a master-sledger.

Lyon was given a chance to shine as Joe Root won the toss and opted to bat and while he didn't get a wicket on the opening day, he bowled well and England's top order didn't look entirely comfortable with him.

Not only was he fantastically economical with eight maidens, none of England's batsmen seemed to know how to manage him.

It was for James Vince's wicket that he managed to back up all he'd been saying in the build-up, though, as he produced an outstanding bit of fielding to run out England's number three for 83.

Silly running from Vince, perhaps, but what was followed was still pretty special.

Lyon was perhaps a little unlucky not to have dismissed Vince himself a few overs earlier.

Vince dropped on 68

Tim Paine, a surprise inclusion in the Baggy Green's squad in the first place, had already dropped him on 68 off Lyon's bowling, with the scores at 121-1.

That could have been an even more serious mistake given the way Vince was batting, but Paine's team-mate ensured it was his insane accuracy from the direct hit, and not the wicket-keeping, that everyone was talking about.

On balance, it was England's day, but the hosts have started to fight back with the key wicket of Root, lbw upon review, this morning.

