There was something about Manchester United that just didn't click against Basel on Wednesday night.

The return of Paul Pogba and Zlatan Ibrahimovic looked to have quelled the negative performances that were starting to creep in, but the Red Devils delivered a blunt showing in Switzerland.

It conformed with the recent struggles of English teams against Basel. United were infamously dumped out of the Champions League with defeat to them in 2011 and Mourinho suffered losses home and away to RotBlau with Chelsea in 2013.

And with Michael Lang tapping home at the back post in the 89th minute, it was a case of deja vu for the Special One and United.

Furthermore, Mourinho knew exactly where his side went wrong in the Alpine nation and that lay with their inability to profit from a plethora of first-half opportunities.

After the game, he lamented: "The first half was the perfect half - without the goals. I cannot complain. I cannot blame the players.

"I think if we play a match like this 10 times, nine we win comfortably. In one we lose - and the one was now."

One of the biggest chances of the opening 45 minutes fell to Romelu Lukaku.

The Belgian has been out of form recently having started his United career with 11 goals in 11 appearances to belittle his hefty transfer from Everton. However, a barren run in front of goal saw Lukaku go almost two months without a league goal.

His strike against Newcastle United at the weekend looked to have set him back on track but there were still signs of rustiness against Basel.

Pogba played Lukaku through on goal with a sumptuous through ball yet Tomas Vaclik was equal to the consequential effort with a decent save.

However, the move was certainly deserving of a goal and if nothing else for Pogba's pass. A standard, albeit impressive, defence-cutting delivery? Well, not quite.

Take a look:

The Frenchman nearly kept his teammates' goal scoring return at full capacity by bamboozling the Basel midfield with none other than a no-look pass.

It's a rudimental little trick to pull out from close range but for a through ball it takes quite some skill and United fans absolutely loved it - check out the reaction:

Regardless of the occasional fluctuations in form, it just goes to show that Pogba has talent in abundance.

The United players around him weren't able to feed from his creativity on Wednesday night yet his injury-returning form certainly looks ominous. If that's what he can produce without even looking, then his Premier League rivals should certainly be warned.

Do you think Paul Pogba is the best midfielder in the Premier League? Have your say in the comments section below.

