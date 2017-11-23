Paris Saint-German were in scintillating form against Celtic on Wednesday night as the French heavyweight crushed their Scottish counterparts 7-1 at Parc des Princes.

Braces from Neymar and Edinson Cavani in addition to strikes from Marco Veratti, Kylian Mbappe and Dani Alves secured another victory for the Parisians while Moussa Dembele hit the sole effort for Celtic.

Neymar was at his thrilling best during the annihilation of Brendan Rodgers' men and, if it's even possible, the Brazilian is continuing to show why he is worth the world-record fee PSG paid for his services in the summer.

Proving you're worth £198 million is a tall order, but with 13 goals and eight assists in just 14 games for his new club, it's hard to deny the extraordinary levels he is performing at.

Celtic saw that for themselves last night and PSG now cruise into the knockout stages of the Champions League having only conceded once - ironically to a former academy player in Dembele - and scoring 24 times in five games.

By contrast, Bayern Munich have scored 10 times in the same amount of games.

One would think the press would have a whole host of things they want to ask Neymar after such a sensational performance. His partnership with Edinson Cavani even looks better than ever and the bookmakers have even installed PSG as the favorites to win the whole competition.

As the Brazilian superstar passed through the Mixed Zone at Parc des Princes to speak to the press, he received a strange line of questioning. First of all, a journalist compared PSG's 7-1 win to the 7-1 defeat Brazil suffered against Germany at the 2014 World Cup.

Neymar responded: “There you go again, remembering that day. This is just going to go on and on, you'll never stop. I'm happy with tonight's game and getting a win and that's the most important thing, independently of the result. The team imposed a strong rhythm right after scoring the first goal. We kept our head even after Celtic pulled a goal back”.

Then, the 25-year-old forward was asked about a potential move to Real Madrid, and that seemed to be the final straw.

According to AS, Neymar scathed: “For f**k's sake, have you got nothing else to talk about?"

The former Barcelona man proceeded to storm out of the media area and after fielding questions like that, who can blame him?

