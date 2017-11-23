Just when things were looking up for the much-maligned Alberto Moreno, he goes and produces a disasterclass against his former club Sevilla in the Champions League.

Liverpool supporters have been quick to praise the Spanish full-back for his impressive turnaround this season, but he let himself down badly with a woeful performance in the second half at the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán on Tuesday night.

The Liverpool Echo handed Moreno a 4/10 rating which, if anything, was on the generous side.

“Defensively disciplined in the first half, the Spaniard fell apart completely after the interval,” the Echo’s Ian Doyle wrote. “At fault for Sevilla's first, gave away the penalty for the second before being mercifully subbed.”

Liverpool were 3-0 up at half-time but left Seville with just one point following their second-half capitulation. Things may have been different, however, had Moreno not been on the pitch.

Roy Keane has not gone easy on Moreno

The Spain international’s performance was analysed by Roy Keane - uh oh - on ITV’s Champions League highlights show on Wednesday evening.

Needless to say, the Manchester United legend has reserved some stinging criticism for the 25-year-old defender.

“What he's doing for the penalty, you wouldn't see a child doing it. It's pure madness for an international player to do that,” Keane, left in disbelief by Moreno’s decision making, commented.

“You look at the free-kick he gave away, that's nothing to do with the manager. This has nothing to do with team shape or mentality.

“I know it's a team game, but sometimes you have to point the finger and say ‘you're killing us, you're costing us’.”

Even Liverpool fans have to hold their hands up and admit Keane’s spot on here.

Watch: Keane's withering assessment of Moreno v Sevilla

Watch Keane’s analysis of Moreno’s performance here…

Keane made another fair point about Liverpool

The Irishman, who recently angered Liverpool fans by saying he wouldn’t watch Jurgen Klopp’s side even if they were playing in his back garden, also made another fair point about the Merseyside outfit.

He added: “Liverpool will win a lot of football matches, but when it comes to the big games they're going to come up short because they've got a couple of defenders who just aren't good enough and they'll always get found out.”

Sometimes the truth hurts.

