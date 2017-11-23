Lewis Hamilton's lifestyle away from the track may often be looked at through jealous eyes by many a F1 fan, but it was scrutinised by one of his fellow drivers recently and he was unsure how to sum it up!

Young driving sensation Max Verstappen seemed both impressed and confused, claiming he was 'perplexed', by the newly crowned World Champion's life away from the pit lane.

“I don’t follow many drivers on social media,” he told Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf, as per Planet F1.

“I follow Daniel (Ricciardo). And Lewis. And Pierre (Gasly) because he’s a nice guy.

“When I see what Lewis does in his free time, I’m sometimes really perplexed.

"He does so much!"

Hamilton's personal comings and goings have been under extra scrutiny lately, after he was accused of exploiting a loop hole in the UK tax laws when it came to claiming a refund following the purchase of a multi million pound private jet.

Throw in the desire to start his own music career and a string of high profile relationships and you can see why the Red Bull driver wonders how he fits it all in.

However despite some of the criticism that Hamilton gets for living the old stereotypical playboy lifestyle of a racing driver, it doesn't seem to diminish his desire when he gets behind the wheel of a grand prix car as the Brit tries to chase down Michael Schumacher's record of 91 wins.

“It’s his life and he wins races and championships so it’s fine. You can hardly say it doesn’t work for him,” Verstappen added.

Hamilton may not be overly bothered what his rivals think of him, but Verstappen, who has been earmarked as a future world champion himself, says he only follows two other drivers on social media, so maybe even his fellow competitors, secretly cast an eye at Lewis' life with just a tint of jealousy.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms