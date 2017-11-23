Despite Wednesday night’s disappointing 1-0 defeat to FC Basel, Manchester United will still qualify for the Champions League knockout stages as long as they avoid a thrashing against CSKA Moscow next month.

Jose Mourinho’s side will need to lose by five goals not to win Group A while a 6-0 defeat would see them condemned to the Europa League. So, yeah, it’s safe to assume that United will be in the hat when the draw is made for the Round of 16.

Nevertheless, defeat at St. Jakob-Park was a bitter blow for Mourinho and his players following their emphatic 4-1 victory over Newcastle United in the Premier League four days earlier.

United fans on social media seemed particularly disappointed by the performances of their two full-backs.

Matteo Darmian and Daley Blind played the full 90 minutes at right and left-back respectively but failed to impress.

If there was one moment which summed up their performances, then it was this moment in the 34th minute of the match.

First, Darmian - despite having plenty of time and space at his disposal - produced an atrocious cross from the right wing.

The ball landed at the feet of Blind on the left-hand side of the penalty area and the Dutch defender then volleyed the ball out of play.

Sorry, but Man Utd’s full-backs should at least be able to cross a ball.

Gary Neville and Patrice Evra must have been sat at home with their heads in their hands.

Mourinho refuses to blame Blind for Basel's winner

Blind blamed himself for Basel’s 89th-minute winner at the match but Mourinho defended the 27-year-old in his post-match interview.

"The only thing I can get from the goal is the low cross, the right-back coming in front of Daley,” the Portuguese coach was quoted as saying by ESPN. "I know that in the flash interview Daley was blaming himself. It's totally unfair.

"I refuse that situation because we are a team, and in the first half we should be winning five or 6-0 and that was not Daley's fault for sure."

