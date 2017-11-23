Brock Lesnar seems to be able to go through any superstar WWE puts in front of him, but at the moment, it isn't clear who he will be putting his Universal Championship on the line against next.

The Beast has managed to dismantle all of his challengers for the Universal title, including Samoa Joe at Great Balls of Fire, Braun Strowman at No Mercy, and those two plus Roman Reigns at SummerSlam. There aren't that many top superstars on Raw left to challenge him.

One name that has been thrown around though is Finn Balor. The Demon King was the inaugural Universal Champion when the title was first introduced in 2016 because he defeated Seth Rollins in the main event of SummerSlam a year ago. However, he had to immediately release the title due to injury.

He hasn't been involved in the main event picture since this night, but many fans believe he is worthy of the spot. There were rumors that he would be the next superstar up to face Lesnar at the Royal Rumble, but this may not be the case.

According to reports, Balor won't be facing Lesnar at the Royal Rumble because Vince McMahon does not believe that The Demon King is over enough with the WWE Universe to warrant a spot in the main event.

It appears the inaugural Universal Champion may have caught wind of the reports saying he's not over with the fans, as he posted a very cryptic tweet on his Twitter account, a photo of himself wrestling against Roman Reigns with the caption #BálorClub •fOreVER•.

If you haven't picked up on it, notice how the capital letters in his version of 'fOreVER' spell 'OVER'. He obviously doesn't agree with the reports that say Vince McMahon thinks he's not over with the WWE Universe.

WWE did tease a possible confrontation between Balor and Lesnar back in May when Paul Heyman praised the superstar prior to the fatal 5-way number one contender match at Extreme Rules to determine who would face The Beast at Great Balls of Fire.

Samoa Joe went on to win the match and face The Beast, but there was a strong positive reaction to this meeting between Balor and Heyman.

We're still over two months away from the next time we'll see Lesnar defend the Universal title at the Royal Rumble, so there's plenty of time for Vince's mind to change and hopefully book Balor in this match.

