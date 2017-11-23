There's absolutely nothing like day one of the first Ashes Test, is there?

The talking is finally over and England and Australia have treated us to an enthralling few sessions of cricket at the Gabba.

Trevor Bayliss' men closed on 196-4, with quite a few of their top order doing their best to silence their critics.

Mark Stoneman reached his second Test half-century with a knock of 53 and Dawid Malan remains unbeaten so far on 28, even if he's taken his time about getting there.

However, James Vince was undoubtedly the shining light for the tourists, offering what Alastair Cook and Joe Root couldn't - that little bit of stability to get England going and deflate the boisterous home crowd in Brisbane.

The Hampshire man survived being dropped by Tim Paine on 68, but it seemed to rattle him and he was eventually run out by Nathan Lyon on 83 when in hindsight, he probably should have stayed at the crease.

All that will be forgiven, though, as he was still the standout batsman.

His dismissal also gave Graeme Swann the perfect opportunity to rib Ricky Ponting on BT Sport, as the Aussie legend knows all too well what it's like to commit the 'cardinal sin' and get run out in an Ashes match.

Ponting's run out never gets old

At least Vince was undone by Lyon's brilliance and not by a substitute fielder...Remember this peach from 2005?

Ponting didn't take too kindly to it at the time, glaring at the completely unknown Gary Pratt - who was on for the injured Simon Jones - and then mouthing off at Duncan Fletcher on the England balcony.

Swann couldn't resist

Fortunately, in the 12 years that have eclipsed since then, he's learned to live with the incident, and took it pretty well when Swann brought it up:

Vince was understandably disappointed not to get his 100, adding:

"It's disappointing, but probably at the start of the day if you'd offered me that I probably would have taken it.

"We always want more but it's a good start for me and hopefully the team can kick on in the morning."

It's all set up to be a very intriguing Test indeed.

Who will be England's key players on day two? Have your say in the comments.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms