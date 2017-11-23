The Oklahoma City Thunder snapped a nine-game losing streak to the Golden State Warriors and beat their former star Kevin Durant for the first time.

The Thunder produced their best and most complete performance of the season by dispatching the defending champions 108-91 at a raucous Chesapeake Energy Arena on Wednesday night.

MVP Russell Westbrook was the star of the show and posted a near triple-double with a season-high 34 points to go along with 10 rebounds and nine assists.

But aside from the impressive win for OKC, the game will once again be remembered for an on-court dust-up between Westbrook and former teammate Durant.

The two jawed at each other during their previous encounter in Oklahoma City last year and continued their feud on this occasion as things got heated.

The All-Star duo went forehead-to-forehead briefly in the third quarter and were each assessed a technical foul.

Westbrook sparked the Thunder with his energy and seemed to direct a lot of it at Durant. He appeared very animated throughout the game and yelled loudly at the crowd after any sort of interaction with the Warriors small forward.

Despite the obvious tension on the court, both players brushed it off after the game and downplayed their clash.

"I play the same way every night," Westbrook said, per ABC News. "Whether it's against Kevin, whether it's against ... who we play Friday? Detroit. Reggie Jackson.? Dennis Smith? on Saturday. It don't matter who it is.

"On the court, I don't got no friends. Only friend I have is the basketball, that's it. And obviously my teammates. But I go out and compete, I go out and play at a high level. Like I've been saying since day one, and that's what I do."

Durant seemed to be annoyed by questions asking him about his dust-up with Westbrook and claimed it wasn't "real".

"Did you watch the game or did you just try to watch for the scuffles?" he asked a reporter.

"The story's about the game. We lost. They kicked our a--. They played a great game. Should give them credit for how they played, and we should be better.

"It's not about who's in each other faces. That stuff is not real, so please don't believe it. All the fans, they lying to you all. It's about basketball, and they played a great game. We didn't."

KD ended the night with 21 points, five rebounds, two assists, and two steals in his first defeat to the team he left in free agency last summer.

With OKC now showing they have the talent to compete with the Warriors, it adds more spice to this rivalry. The two teams will meet again on February 6.