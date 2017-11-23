Since disposing of Carlos Takam, every boxing fan is eagerly awaiting Anthony Joshua's next move.

Matchroom Boxing king and Joshua's promoter Eddie Hearn has already revealed the Watford-born fighter's ambitions for 2018 and he has been tasked with helping him become the unified heavyweight champion.

To do that, Joshua needs to defeat both WBO champion Joseph Parker and WBC champion Deontay Wilder, two men that are unbeaten with very high knockout percentages.

Although most people would agree that Joshua is the biggest draw in heavyweight boxing right now - and one of the biggest draws in the sport period - Wilder and Parker believe they hold significant value too.

That's making negotiations difficult for Hearn despite both men stating they want to face Joshua.

Parker has stated he is willing to drop to 35 per cent of the purse, but will not go any lower. Wilder, on the other hand, truly believes he is deserving of a 50/50 split.

As a result, it seems like Wilder v Joshua - probably the most interesting fight available - won't happen soon.

“I can’t see us agreeing on a deal for Wilder fight. So it is more likely to be Parker. You’ve got WBA mandatories potentially a fight in the States,” Hearn told IFL TV.

If neither fight can happen, Hearn has teased another bout with Dillian Whyte, who just so happens to be one of his clients.

Disappointment

“Maybe he fights Whyte. We need to look at all the contenders," Hearn said. “Joshua has asked me to deliver all the belts in 2018. So that is Wilder and Parker and that’s what we hope to achieve in the next fight maybe Tyson Fury could be in the mix!”

According to Parker's promoter David Higgins, their discussions with Hearn are becoming more positive.

“We’ve said all along that a 35-65 per cent was both fair - and our bottom line,” Higgins said. "Now it seems that Eddie is pretty close to agreeing with us. That’s very encouraging.”

Hearn and Joshua have done a masterful job of building his mystique thus far. He has a perfect record of 20 fights, 20 wins and 20 knockouts, but apart from defeating Wladamir Klitschko, AJ hasn't had many big name fights.

That needs to change in 2018 if the 28-year-old intents to keep selling out stadiums.

