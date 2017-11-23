England will just about be the happier of the two sides after day one of the first Ashes Test.

Australia got off to a dream start with the wicket of Alastair Cook on 2-1, but Mark Stoneman and James Vince steadied the tourists' nerves with 53 and 83 respectively.

By the end of the day, Steve Smith's men had fought back. Vince was run out thanks to a superb direct hit from Nathan Lyon, before Joe Root's laboured innings of 15 off 50 came to an end with an lbw off Pat Cummins.

It was a blessing that bad light took the two sides off when it did, as Cummins also looked to have ratted Dawid Malan, who survived a review on the last ball of the day.

So, all in all, there was nothing particularly groundbreaking, but the Test is very nicely poised going into day two.

More observant fans will also be looking out to see two new rule changes in action, one of which could have a huge impact on the series.

As per the Herald Sun, the Decision Review System has been altered so that teams won't lose their review if it's unsuccessful as the result of an 'umpire's call'.

It should mainly affect lbw decisions, with England Australia already having had two reviews, one successful.

Big changes to DRS

There will no longer be 'top-up' reviews after 80 overs, so each team will only have two reviews per innings however long it goes on for.

Secondly, there's been a change to the 'bouncing bat' rule.

Batsmen could previously have been run out if their bat bounced into the air after touching the floor, as the bat was deemed to still be in the air. That's not the case anymore, and it will also apply to batsmen being out via stumpings.

It remains to be seen whether either rule leads to any major talking points this series, but it should clear up a lot of confusion surrounding DRS at the very least.

