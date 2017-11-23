Paris Saint-Germain lay down another statement of intent when they rinsed Celtic 7-1 at the Parc des Princes last night.

The French side's free-flowing attacking triumvirate of Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Edinson Cavani were in ruthless form after going down to Moussa Dembele's goals after just 56 seconds.

Neymar levelled the scores just nine minutes later before putting PSG on the road to a thumping by handing the home side the lead with a smart finish.

The Brazilian then provided brilliantly for Cavani - delighting supporters by embracing one another in their celebrations - as Celtic heads dropped and the scoreline yawned in disparity.

It justified just why PSG are so fancied by the bookmakers in Europe this season with the Celtic thrashing extending their group stage tally to 24 goals - a Champions League record and still with one match to play.

The thumping also served to demonstrate the mercurial talent that is Neymar and his phenomenal form in spite of criticism that brought him to tears in a recent Brazil press conference.

The aftermath of the Cavani penalty drama still hangs over the Parc des Princes, comings together with Unai Emery continue to do the rounds and he is believed to be demanding a series of bizarre privileges at the club.

If he performs against Celtic every week, then his hefty £199 million price tag and off-the-pitch baggage might well be justified.

Rio Ferdinand certainly loved what he saw, delighting on BT Sports: ""They're taking liberties with people! Neymar put on a clinic of how to play exhilarating football."

Videos have emerged of 25-year-old's highlights against the Scottish club and they perfectly demonstrate why everyone was so excited.

Take a look below:

Neymar will hope the odds and statistics so far stay true and PSG really will prove the team to beat in the Champions League this season.

One of the biggest reasons behind his world record move lay with his individual ambitions and winning in Europe would be huge because expected Ligue 1 wins just won't cut it.

With Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo creeping into their thirties and Neymar producing performances of such quality, don't be surprised if his move seriously pays off in the future.

Do you think Neymar will win the Ballon d'Or in the next five years? Have your say in the comments section below.

