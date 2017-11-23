Daniel Bryan has made it very clear to the WWE and to fans that despite what the company's doctors have said to him in the past, he wants to step back in the ring again to wrestle in the near future.

No matter if this is with the WWE or not, Bryan is adamant about wrestling once more, but he will most likely have to wait until his current deal with the company expires in September 2018 for this to happen.

The SmackDown Live general manager recently spoke about his wrestling future during an interview with Sports Illustrated, where he spoke about who he would like to wrestle first upon his return to the ring as an active wrestler.

He said: “It depends on whether WWE clears me to wrestle. That will change my opponent.”

It may be a tough ask for Bryan to get clearance from WWE to wrestle again due to his concussion history, but if the company does have a change of heart and allows him to wrestle, there's only one superstar he wants to face in the ring. The Phenomenal One.

Bryan said: “One of my favorite guys to watch at WWE is AJ Styles. So, on the WWE stage, I would like to wrestle AJ Styles, only because I wrestled John Cena before.”

It would be a big occasion if WWE allows Bryan to wrestle with them once again. The King of Beards hasn't wrestled a match since he teamed up with John Cena on an episode of WWE's blue brand show against Cesaro and Tyson Kidd. He hasn't wrestled at a WWE pay-per-view since WrestleMania 31 where he won the Intercontinental title.

Having a match of Daniel Bryan vs AJ Styles would be just as big as when John Cena faced off against The Phenomenal One at Money in the Bank, SummerSlam, and at the Royal Rumble. It would have that kind of atmosphere as it's bound to be an awesome match.

Ultimately, wrestling fans just want to see Bryan wrestle inside the squared circle again, whether it's for the WWE or not, no matter who the opponent might be, and so long as he is healthy enough to do so.

