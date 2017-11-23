Official online NBA destination in the UK

J.R. Smith.

J.R. Smith says the Cavs will only pay attention to the Celtics "after the All-Star break"

Despite their 16-game winning streak coming to an end against the Miami Heat on Wednesday night, the Boston Celtics are still sitting pretty at the top of the Eastern Conference.

With a 16-3 record, the C's have opened up a healthy gap between themselves and the chasing pack.

Boston is on course to secure the number one seed for a second consecutive year and enjoy home-court advantage against their opponents in the east.

This could be an important factor if they meet the Cleveland Cavaliers in the conference finals again.

Following the Celtics' hot start to the season, it has led to some suggesting that they can finally dethrone the Cavs and end LeBron James' incredible seven-year finals streak.

But the experience that both LBJ and the Cavaliers have means they are not panicking at this early stage and always have their eye firmly on the bigger picture.

That mentality runs throughout the Cleveland roster and it's why they're not focusing on the exploits of the Celtics just yet.

Boston Celtics vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

“It’s too early. Too early. We don’t start paying attention until after All-Star break when you see teams spacing out (in the standings). You start getting your best shot after the All-Star break,” J.R. Smith told Bleacher Report.

Smith echoed the sentiments of LeBron who was asked about Boston's impressive form after their win over the Golden State Warriors recently.

"I've got too much to worry about around here right now trying to get our ship going in the right direction," James said, per ESPN's Dave McMenamin.

Boston Celtics vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

"I don't pay attention to too much of what's going on besides their record and things they've been doing. But they're playing some good ball right now."

After making a horrible start to the campaign, the Wine and Gold are playing some good ball of their own right now as they extended their winning streak to six games with a home win over the Brooklyn Nets.

The Ohio-based outfit is finding its feet and have shown improvements on both ends of the floor.

Cleveland Cavaliers v Detroit Pistons

They ranked as the league's worst defence in the opening weeks of the campaign but have slowly tightened up despite missing several players.

With Isaiah Thomas, Derrick Rose, Tristan Thompson and Iman Shumpert out with injuries, it has allowed head coach Tyronn Lue to play a shorter rotation and their chemistry on the floor has been getting better with each game.

They have now improved to 11-7 in the east and are enjoying quietly going about their business whilst the attention falls on other teams.

