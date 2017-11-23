FC Basel will soon be wishing they could play Manchester United at home every week at this rate.

The Swiss side beat the Red Devils 2-1 back in December 2011 and repeated the feat on Wednesday night, recording a 1-0 victory over Jose Mourinho’s side at St. Jakob-Park.

An 89th-minute winner from Michael Lang earned all three points for the hosts in the Champions League group stage clash.

Basel don’t have too many celebrity fans - unlike United - but what they lack in quantity they make up in quality.

Their most famous supporter is, of course, Roger Federer - arguably the greatest tennis player of all time.

Federer reacts to Basel's victory

Born and raised in Basel, the 36-year-old couldn’t help but react on Twitter after watching his team beat the mighty Red Devils.

“Words can’t possibly describe this incredible moment for this club, wow!!!!” Federer tweeted, in reaction to Basel’s tweet. “Congrats to the team.”

Federer’s tweet has gone viral, attracting over 4,000 retweets and more than 18,000 ‘likes’.

How Twitter reacted to Federer's tweet

And there were some pretty good replies, too…

Basel to qualify for the CL knockout rounds?

Basel have given themselves real hope of qualifying for the Champions League knockout rounds following their unexpected win over United.

They now sit in joint second place, alongside CSKA Moscow, and can guarantee their place in the next round with victory over Benfica in two weeks time.

Benfica currently occupy bottom spot in Group A, having lost all five of their matches so far.

"I don't want to talk too much about the opponent," Basel head coach Raphael Wicky said after beating Man Utd. "We deserved the victory. We played hard and deserved this victory."

