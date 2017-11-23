You can never quite tell what Trevor Bayliss is thinking, but you'd expect he'll be pretty happy with day one of the first Ashes Test.

The wickets of James Vince and Joe Root may have swung the momentum back in Australia's favour by close of play, but the match has been very even overall.

Mark Stoneman and Vince were the surprise stars of the opening sessions, hitting 53 and 83 respectively.

Few people would have anticipated that, especially those in the Australia camp and in the media who have been hitting out at England's relatively inexperienced squad.

As for the hosts, Pat Cummins was impressive in his first Test on Australian soil, taking the wickets of Stoneman and Root.

That said, it was Nathan Lyon who was attracting all the plaudits. That's quite the achievement considering he didn't take a wicket, though he did deliver a direct hit for Vince's run out.

Australia's biggest talker in the build-up is going to have to offer something a bit more spectacular to back up his threats of "ending the careers" of England players, but his figures were decent - 24 overs, nine maidens, 0-40.

England's top order didn't look confident enough to try and put him under pressure, though that's hardly surprising given that none of Stoneman, Vince, or Dawid Malan have played in an Ashes Test before, and facing Lyon is always a daunting experience.

KP's problem with England's batsmen

Kevin Pietersen had just one criticism of England, though, and that was that they didn't take enough risks against him and allowed him to bowl exactly as he planned.

"He [Nathan Lyon] played really nicely, he was very calm, very controlled," KP told BT Sport.

"The one thing I would say is that I think Nathan Lyon shouldn't bowl 24 overs for 40 runs on day one of a Test match.

"I know that [Graeme] Swanny likes spinners being whacked in the opposition side, and I just think that they might have missed a trick there.

Should England have taken more risks?

"I would have thought, and I would have preferred Lyon's figures to have been 3-70, 3-80 on day one of a Test match, not 0-40."

Michael Vaughan pleaded the defence of England's more inexperienced players, to which Pietersen added:

"I've talked about the run-rate, I've talked about drop-kicking a few at the start and I understand what Vaughany's saying about at the start of your careers, but you get defined as a player when you're playing Ashes cricket and with the risks that you take.

"If you're going to bat at the top, you're going to have to take those risks."

Do you agree with Pietersen? Have your say in the comments.

