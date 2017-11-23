Cricket

James Vince replies to Matthew Hayden not knowing who he is

England must know that there's only one way to silence Australia's talk.

From Nathan Lyon to Matthew Hayden, the sledging has been coming in thick and fast from all angles of Australian cricket.

Lyon even felt the need to take a dig at former wicket-keeper Matt Prior, claiming he was "scared" in his last tour Down Under.

Hayden, meanwhile, reserved his venom for the current crop of players.

"The Poms are a rabble," he told the Brisbane Heat podcast, per the Telegraph.

“I look down half of the list and I honestly don’t even know who half of these guys are.”

Not only is Hayden clearly missing out on the joys of the County Championship if he doesn't know the likes of James Vince, Mark Stoneman, and Dawid Malan - the three Ashes debutants to feature so far - he's risked making himself look rather foolish if they start to perform.

And that's exactly what happened on day one at the Gabba.

Stoneman managed a half-century, before Vince's innings was frustratingly curtailed on 83 by Lyon's direct hit.

Vince hits back at Hayden

While every England fan would have liked to see him go on and get his ton, he's already begun to prove that he's worthy of his spot.

So, when Hayden's comments were put to him at stumps, he had the perfect response.

"Reading comments like that give you an extra incentive to go out there and make a statement," he was quoted via the Guardian.

"It was nice to spend some time in the middle, get some confidence and if [Hayden] didn’t know who we were at the start of the day, he probably does now.

Australia v England - First Test: Day 1

“If I could have my first go at Test cricket again I would, but it’s in the past. I’ve been focused for the last month on trying to capitalise on this opportunity and get myself nailed down in the team.”

There was a beautiful moment too, when a Mitchell Starc bouncer narrowly missed Vince's head, the bowler followed it up by shouting abuse at him - and Vince coolly turned his back on him.

Perhaps a metaphor for how the Hampshire man has dealt with the pressure so far.

It's thanks largely to his efforts that England find themselves in a fairly comfortable position ahead of day two.

Do England have a strong enough squad to win the Ashes? Have your say in the comments. 

