The WWE did their absolute best to make Survivor Series feel like a big deal this year.

With plenty of champion v champion affairs in addition to the star-studded five-on-five traditional Survivor Series match-ups, the pay-per-view had a WrestleMania-esque feel to it.

The likes of Triple H and John Cena returned from the wilderness to take their place in the main event and plenty of fans felt like they were in a time machine at times.

However, for all the stars that were present, the show didn't go off without a hitch.

In fact, YouTuber has put together a compilation showing some of the worst botches at the event that some fans may have missed.

If you want to watch all of the mistakes now, scroll to the bottom of the article.

Baron Corbin ruins post-match promo

After United States champion Baron Corbin managed to defeat Intercontinental champion The Miz, the Lone Wolf had a perfect opportunity to have the last word in their mini-feud.

One of The Miz's favourite lines is: "When my hand goes up, your mouth goes shut." Unfortunately, Corbin said standing over the IC champ: "When my hand went up, your mouth went closed."

Naomi submits Alicia Fox... or does she?

During the women's five on five match, SmackDown Live's Naomi had Raw's captain Alicia Fox in a pinning predicament, but quickly transitioned into her submission finisher Feel the Glow.

However, the referee had already accidentally counted the three and Fox was forced to quietly roll out the ring mid submission. In fact, her elimination wasn't even announced such as the confusion.

Charlotte's big boot nowhere near Alexa Bliss

These women are arguably the two top female performers in the company right now, but that didn't stop them making a routine error last Sunday.

As Charlotte Flair attempted to hit Alexa Bliss with a running big boot, Bliss ducked way too early and even her outstretched hands couldn't cover up a blatant miss. Yet, she sold it like Flair had just mowed her down.

Kalisto mucks up his own entrance

Prior to his showdown with Enzo Amore for the Cruiserweight title, Kalisto made his way to the ring looking to do his usual jump into the ring.

Instead, he got caught up on the top rope and had to make a very awkward adjustment. Painful to watch.

Triple H making his exit

This one looks like Triple H probably meant it in order to entertain the crowd, but it's worth looking at all the same.

Backing away as he faced the crowd, the King of Kings immediately turned into some of the staging and briefly fell to the floor, much to the amusement of the Houston crowd and the internet as a whole.

Bobby Roode and Braun Strowman get it all wrong



It's hard to know exactly what happened here, but it appears as though former NXT champion Bobby Roode goes for a neckbreaker off the top rope and the Monster Among Men is meant to catch him.

Safe to say, he doesn't. Braun drops Roode awkwardly, leading to the big man quickly picking him back up again.

A rare mistake from AJ Styles



The Phenomenal One was taking on Brock Lesnar in one of the standouts bouts on Sunday and one man you don't expect to mess up is the WWE champion.

Styles, with Lesnar in the corner, attempted to use the turnbuckle to execute a float over DDT. However, he couldn't use the turnbuckle as leverage and Lesnar rotated anyway, confusing the crowd who actually did the damage.



Take a look at the entire video below:

