Carmella.

Carmella explains why she didn't cash in her MITB contract on WWE SmackDown

This week in the WWE, five NXT superstars made their debuts on the main roster, two on Monday Night Raw, and three on SmackDown Live.

Ruby Riot, Liv Morgan, and Sarah Logan made their debuts on WWE's blue brand this week. They initially attacked Naomi and Becky Lynch in the backstage area, but they moved swiftly on to the ring later on in the show during the SmackDown Women's Championship match between Charlotte Flair and Natalya.

The three NXT superstars attacked both Natalya and Charlotte in the middle of the ring, bringing an end to their championship match, but it was at this moment that fans spotted something rather odd. Carmella didn't run down the ramp to cash in her Women's Money in the Bank contract.

Sure, The Princess of Staten Island is obligated to cash in her contract then, but it was the perfect opportunity for her to do so and claim the SmackDown Women's title for her own as Charlotte was lifeless in the middle of the ring following the attack by Riot, Morgan, and Logan.

Instead, Ms. Money in the Bank decided to keep hold of her contract and cash in at a later date. She later revealed on a Twitter exactly why she decided that Tuesday night wasn't the right time for her to potentially become SmackDown Women's Champion.

Carmella said: "I can’t say I don’t like their attitude. But let me give you a piece of advice. Stay👏🏽Away👏🏽 From👏🏽 Me. And my gear drawer...."

She wanted to stay away from the dangers of Riot, Morgan, and Logan in the middle of the ring after what she had already seen them do to four of the SmackDown Women's roster already. Wise decision as they could have turned on her too and taken away her Money in the Bank contract opportunity.

Morgan, who the last comment about the gear was aimed at, replied to The Princess of Staten Island by simply reminding her that she shouldn't tell her what to do, which then started a further exchange between the two.

Whether or not this leads to anything between Carmella and the newcomers to SmackDown down the road remains to be seen. It could be a good way for WWE to give Carmella a face turn if they wanted to.

Who knows what could come of it, but for the meantime, it looks like Ms. Money in the Bank will be staying out of the trio's way.

WWE
John Cena

