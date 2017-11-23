Football

Naby Keita.

Naby Keita's individual highlights v Monaco were simply incredible

Naby Keita was absolutely brilliant on Tuesday night as RB Leipzig thrashed Monaco 4-1 in the Champions League.

The 22-year-old Guinean midfielder is set to join Liverpool next summer and Reds supporters have been following his every move closely this season.

A club-record £48m deal was finally agreed in August but the talented youngster will not join the Premier League until the end of the 2017/18 campaign.

Whilst Liverpool's midfield fell apart in Seville, Keita was absolutely bossing it against last season's Ligue 1 champions.

The RB Leipzig star scored a sublime goal on the stroke of half-time and was later handed the Man of the Match award.

Meanwhile, Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson was heavily criticised for his display as Liverpool capitulated in Spain - and his spot in Jurgen Klopp's starting XI will surely be under threat when Keita arrives.

The Reds were 3-0 up at half-time away at Sevilla but ended up drawing 3-3. They need to beat Spartak Moscow in their final group game to progress to the last 16.

Sevilla FC v Liverpool FC - UEFA Champions League

Keita's individual highlights

Liverpool fans watching his individual highlights reel will be running out of adjectives to describe the Guinean's stunning performance.

He was given an 8.65 match rating by Whoscored.com, breaking up Monaco attacks whilst playing an important role offensively too.

Liverpool fans were very excited to see Keita produce a sublime turn and composed finish - but his all-round performance was truly outstanding.

Liverpool were reportedly hoping to persuade the Bundesliga club to allow Keita to move in January.

Leipzig sporting director Ralf Rangnick, Speaking to Leipziger Volkszeitung, recently shut these reports down.

"Even if we should not reach the knockout stages of the Champions League, it would make no sense to allow Naby to join Liverpool earlier," said Rangnick.

FBL-GER-CUP-LEIPZIG-BAYERN MUNICH

"We want to qualify for Europe again and we need Naby for that."

RB Leipzig are currently third in the Bundesliga after 12 rounds, six points behind league leaders Bayern Munich.

