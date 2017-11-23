Official online NBA destination in the UK

  • NBA Store
  • NBA League Pass

NBA

DeAndre Jordan.

Report: Clippers open trade discussions with multiple teams for DeAndre Jordan

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

The Los Angeles Clippers ended a miserable nine-game losing streak by beating the Atlanta Hawks on the road on Wednesday night.

The 116-103 win was the team's first since November 1 amid a horrible slump.

Despite the victory, however, the Clippers were dealt a major blow before the game as news emerged that point guard Patrick Beverley will miss the remainder of the season after undergoing knee surgery.

The franchise may have finally got a win on the board but it's clear that there are problems that need to be addressed as they are struggling following the departure of Chris Paul.

The loss of Beverley, along with injuries to Milos Teodosic and Danilo Gallinari means the team may look to the trade market to bring in some more pieces, particularly in the playmaking department.

The man who could be sacrificed in any potential trade is center DeAndre Jordan.

According to Tim Bontemps of the Washington Post, the Clippers are already in discussions with multiple teams about the possibility of moving the All-Star.

Los Angeles Clippers v Cleveland Cavaliers

The 29-year-old is owed $22.6 million this season but can opt out of his contract in L.A. at the end of the year and become a free agent.

Just last month, vice president of basketball operations Lawrence Frank said Jordan - who has spent his entire 10-year career with the organisation - is a "Clipper for life".

The big man is currently averaging 10.5 points, 13.8 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game on 66.1 percent shooting.

Paul's decision to move to the Houston Rockets seems to have affected the veteran the most as he's found it difficult to get easy baskets without a natural playmaker out on the floor.

Utah Jazz v Los Angeles Clippers - Game Seven

Of course, the absence of Teodosic, who he formed a good combination with during the pre-season, has not helped him in that regard.

Having signed Blake Griffin to a huge five-year contract and with little cap space on the books, the team's best chance of competing could come by trading Jordan for younger and more offensive-minded pieces.

They lack real depth in the backcourt and the DeAndre-Griffin pairing has been a concern this year.

But with the All-NBA man approaching 30 and the last year of his deal, its difficult to see how much Los Angeles can get in return as it significantly diminishes his value.

Utah Jazz v Los Angeles Clippers - Game Seven

As an All-Defensive player, DJ is still elite on that end of the floor but in this current NBA, bigs with offensive limitations are becoming less valuable.

The Clippers may find that there isn't a huge market for Jordan and could face the reality of losing him for nothing at the end of the campaign if he decides to seek pastures new.

Topics:
NBA
DeAndre Jordan
LA Clippers
Pacific Division
Western Conference
Blake Griffin

Trending Stories

Coach Bill Belichick is glad Patriots avoided natural disasters in Mexico

Coach Bill Belichick is glad Patriots avoided natural disasters in Mexico

Vince won't like who WWE fans have picked to face Brock Lesnar next

Vince won't like who WWE fans have picked to face Brock Lesnar next

Journalist tells Arsene Wenger she's a Spurs fan - his response was amazing

Journalist tells Arsene Wenger she's a Spurs fan - his response was amazing

What Gonzalo Higuain said to troll Leo Messi in the tunnel after Barca v Juve [MD]

What Gonzalo Higuain said to troll Leo Messi in the tunnel after Barca v Juve [MD]

Arsenal fans were very pleased with the performance of one player v FC Koln

Arsenal fans were very pleased with the performance of one player v FC Koln

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - NBA Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again