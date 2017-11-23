The Los Angeles Clippers ended a miserable nine-game losing streak by beating the Atlanta Hawks on the road on Wednesday night.

The 116-103 win was the team's first since November 1 amid a horrible slump.

Despite the victory, however, the Clippers were dealt a major blow before the game as news emerged that point guard Patrick Beverley will miss the remainder of the season after undergoing knee surgery.

The franchise may have finally got a win on the board but it's clear that there are problems that need to be addressed as they are struggling following the departure of Chris Paul.

The loss of Beverley, along with injuries to Milos Teodosic and Danilo Gallinari means the team may look to the trade market to bring in some more pieces, particularly in the playmaking department.

The man who could be sacrificed in any potential trade is center DeAndre Jordan.

According to Tim Bontemps of the Washington Post, the Clippers are already in discussions with multiple teams about the possibility of moving the All-Star.

The 29-year-old is owed $22.6 million this season but can opt out of his contract in L.A. at the end of the year and become a free agent.

Just last month, vice president of basketball operations Lawrence Frank said Jordan - who has spent his entire 10-year career with the organisation - is a "Clipper for life".

The big man is currently averaging 10.5 points, 13.8 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game on 66.1 percent shooting.

Paul's decision to move to the Houston Rockets seems to have affected the veteran the most as he's found it difficult to get easy baskets without a natural playmaker out on the floor.

Of course, the absence of Teodosic, who he formed a good combination with during the pre-season, has not helped him in that regard.

Having signed Blake Griffin to a huge five-year contract and with little cap space on the books, the team's best chance of competing could come by trading Jordan for younger and more offensive-minded pieces.

They lack real depth in the backcourt and the DeAndre-Griffin pairing has been a concern this year.

But with the All-NBA man approaching 30 and the last year of his deal, its difficult to see how much Los Angeles can get in return as it significantly diminishes his value.

As an All-Defensive player, DJ is still elite on that end of the floor but in this current NBA, bigs with offensive limitations are becoming less valuable.

The Clippers may find that there isn't a huge market for Jordan and could face the reality of losing him for nothing at the end of the campaign if he decides to seek pastures new.