There's real belief that Tyson Fury's latest bid to return to the world of boxing is the real deal.

Troubles outside of the ring have seen the 'Gypsy King' flip flop between retirement and making a comeback, finally settling on the latter this month.

The 29-year-old was given another boost in his quest to return with Adam Smith from the British Boxing Board of Control revealing great progress in the Fury case.

He told Sky Sports: "December [for the hearing], that's true.

"The reason why this has taken so long, so I have been led to believe, is because Mr Fury's legal team could not agree a date for the recommencement of the hearing. They obviously now have, and the hearing will recommence."

Fury has the likes of Alexander Povetkin, David Price and Shannon Briggs in his crosshair for a warm-up fight before a lucrative bout with fellow Brit Anthony Joshua.

Before the 29-year-old steps between the ropes again, though, he needs to whip himself back into fitness, regardless of whether he thinks he can take Joshua at 23 stone.

Fury told Dereck Chisora three weeks ago that he has seven stone to shift yet has been keeping fans updated on his progress in the gym on social media.

Boxing at Manchester Arena

It's brilliant to see the 'Gypsy King' falling in love with the fight game again and working hard towards proving himself as one of the finest heavyweights in the world.

Furthermore, fans were given their biggest insight into Fury's condition yet on Thursday afternoon when Ricky Hatton - who's gym Fury trains at - took to Twitter.

Take a look below:

Hatton probably phrases it best with his own caption and it goes without saying that Fury still has a long way to go.

Nevertheless, with a gym in the background, it's clear that the 29-year-old is working hard to cut a very different image in the months to come.

Besides, Fury dared fans to bet against him producing this physique just weeks ago:

There's nobody in the sport that doesn't want Fury to reach his goals and if for nothing else, just so he can exchange blows with Joshua and stage one of heavyweight boxing's greatest fights.

Hatton then proceeded to message the fans:

For all of AJ's impressive performances in recent years, he would have a monumental challenge on his hands if the Fury that boxed rings around Wladimir Klitschko turned up.

Make it happen, Tyson.

Who do you think would win the boxing mega fight - Joshua or Fury? Have your say in the comments section below.

Topics:
Boxing

