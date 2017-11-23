Boxing

David Higgins responds to Eddie Hearn's criticism of Parker press conference

Published Add your comment

Yesterday, Joseph Parker's management team had the world of boxing in stitches.

Higgins and Parker released a homemade style video with clips of AJ "being dropped" in previous fights, in a bid to rile up the Joshua camp.

With claims of "Parker having a granite chin, whereas Joshua possibly has a glass jaw" and a long delay on the showing of clips from global blockbuster fights against Wladimir Klitschko and Dillian Whyte; in which Joshua stumbled, the Parker camp got the attention they wanted, but not necessarily the right kind.

Aside from all the negative press the amateur dig at Anthony Joshua gained on Twitter, the WBA (Super) champion's manager Eddie Hearn joked in response:, "It was that bad, people were talking about it."

"What you can't do is, you can't have a press conference in a broom cupboard and put a  promotional video that looks like it was done by my 8-year-old daughter out and expect that to be an example of your commercial worth."

Parker, who has won all of his 24 bouts and 18 by KO, is demanding 35 per cent of the spoils should the pair meet.

He added, "Anyone that watched that video was like "how could you possibly give this guy 35% of the Anthony Joshua fight?"

"I'm trying to understand if they do want this fight or whether they are just using it for some profile. They're definitely getting a lot of profile out of Joshua's name."

Joseph Parker Press Conference

Higgins responded laughing at Hearn's response however, mocking himself. 

"Do you like my broom cupboard, I have a pan... He's like the Mr. Burns of boxing but sort of younger and better looking," he told TVNZ.

He added, "The fact that he's responded is very encouraging and it means that they want Parker next and they need Parker more than we need Joshua, why, because they can't unify without Parker and the stated goal. 

"The whole world is talking about the fight... We should be getting the bigger share cause we're the ones doing the promoting.

Anthony Joshua v Kubrat Pulev Press Conference

"It's clear he's at the negotiating table, we're at 35 per cent and we remain there."

Finally, jokingly praising Joshua's promoter, Higgins believes, "The other skillful piece of media manipulation from Eddie was to totally avoid talking about Anthony Joshua's glass jaw."

A war of words between the two promoters is not appearing to ease. The question remains, would a Joshua v Parker fight be more worthy than his other challengers in Wilder, Fury etc.

Is Higgins using the hype from this to improve Parker's profile? Let us know in the comments below!

