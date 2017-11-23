Cricket

Andrew Strauss and Trevor Bayliss have left the door open for his return.

England could still call up a surprise player to their Ashes squad

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

England's Ashes squad has been as much about who isn't in it as who is.

The spectre of Ben Stokes is not quite haunting their tour of Australia, but the mention of it is becoming something of an irritant.

The all-rounder's absence has led to serious questions about the bowling attack.

There were surprise call-ups for Tom Curran, Ben Foakes, Craig Overton, and Mason Crane, though none are featuring in the first Test.

Yet, Liam Plunkett and Mark Wood missed out, both deemed not fit enough to be relied upon by the ECB selectors.

Injury has played a big part in England's squad selection. Toby Roland-Jones would almost certainly have been on the plane for his impressive start against South Africa in the summer, but a back problem robbed him of his chance.

However, according to the Guardian, England could still receive a timely boost in the form of one bowler's return.

Wood has been told he still has a chance of joining up with the party for the later Tests after undergoing experimental sugar injections.

It would be fitting for the 27-year-old to play some part Down Under, as he claimed the final wicket that helped England retain the urn back in 2015.

What England have told Wood 

The Durham star has revealed that he has spoken to the coaching staff and they have left the door open for him to make a shock appearance later on in the series.

“I had meetings with Andrew Strauss, Trevor Bayliss and [selector] James Whitaker at the end of the season," he said, per the same source.

"They said if I got my body right I’d be in a position still to have an impact in the series.

CRICKET-ENG-RSA-TEST

“I’m not here to put any of the lads under pressure. I’ve had enough injuries myself to know you don’t want people to go through that. But if there is an injury I might be in the background and out with the Lions doing well. I can just slot in.”

It's fair to say the only man who may be a little alarmed by his potential return is Jake Ball, who was given the nod for the first Test at the Gabba.

Wood has been undergoing a treatment on his left ankle whereby glucose is injected to irritate the ligaments in the hope that they become stronger when they heal.

If he were to join up with the main group, his experience could be invaluable.

Should England call up Wood if he gets fit? Have your say in the comments. 

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Australia cricket
The Ashes
Cricket
England cricket

Trending Stories

Coach Bill Belichick is glad Patriots avoided natural disasters in Mexico

Coach Bill Belichick is glad Patriots avoided natural disasters in Mexico

Vince won't like who WWE fans have picked to face Brock Lesnar next

Vince won't like who WWE fans have picked to face Brock Lesnar next

Journalist tells Arsene Wenger she's a Spurs fan - his response was amazing

Journalist tells Arsene Wenger she's a Spurs fan - his response was amazing

What Gonzalo Higuain said to troll Leo Messi in the tunnel after Barca v Juve [MD]

What Gonzalo Higuain said to troll Leo Messi in the tunnel after Barca v Juve [MD]

Arsenal fans were very pleased with the performance of one player v FC Koln

Arsenal fans were very pleased with the performance of one player v FC Koln

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again