We're probably not going to see Brock Lesnar back in the WWE again until the last couple of weeks before the Royal Rumble, where he is expected to defend the Universal Championship once more.

Yet, despite the Royal Rumble being over two months away, speculation about who The Beast will be defending the Universal title against has already begun, but in truth, there aren't a lot of superstars in the Raw main event scene he hasn't already faced.

Lesnar has already faced Samoa Joe at Great Balls of Fire, Braun Strowman at No Mercy, and those two plus Roman Reigns at SummerSlam. WWE has produced a new poll asking their fans who they want to see challenge the Universal Champion next.

Via Wrestling Inc, as of writing, 27% of fans that voted in the poll voted for Finn Balor, while 25% voted for Braun Strowman. 18% voted for Triple H, 9% for the new Intercontinental Champion Roman Reigns, 6% for Samoa Joe, 5% for other, 5% for Bray Wyatt, 3% for Seth Rollins, and 2% for Dean Ambrose.

So it's clear that WWE fans want to see The Demon King take on The Beast Incarnate at the Royal Rumble next year. However, according to reports, it's not going to happen, even if the fans want it.

Reports this week have stated that Balor won't be facing Lesnar at the Royal Rumble because Vince McMahon does not believe that the inaugural Universal Champion is over enough with the WWE Universe to warrant a spot in the main event.

If these reports are true, then Vince probably isn't happy with these poll results so far, as they prove Balor is a strong fan favourite amongst the WWE Universe, as they want to see him be The Beast's next challenger for the Universal Championship.

We're still months away from the next time we'll see Lesnar defend the Universal title at the Royal Rumble, so there's plenty of time for Vince's mind to change and hopefully book Balor in this match, and if he needs evidence that he is over with the fans, then he needs to look no further than this poll.

