WWE

Brock Lesnar.

WWE fans vote for Brock Lesnar's next Universal title opponent

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

We're probably not going to see Brock Lesnar back in the WWE again until the last couple of weeks before the Royal Rumble, where he is expected to defend the Universal Championship once more.

Yet, despite the Royal Rumble being over two months away, speculation about who The Beast will be defending the Universal title against has already begun, but in truth, there aren't a lot of superstars in the Raw main event scene he hasn't already faced.

Lesnar has already faced Samoa Joe at Great Balls of Fire, Braun Strowman at No Mercy, and those two plus Roman Reigns at SummerSlam. WWE has produced a new poll asking their fans who they want to see challenge the Universal Champion next.

Via Wrestling Inc, as of writing, 27% of fans that voted in the poll voted for Finn Balor, while 25% voted for Braun Strowman. 18% voted for Triple H, 9% for the new Intercontinental Champion Roman Reigns, 6% for Samoa Joe, 5% for other, 5% for Bray Wyatt, 3% for Seth Rollins, and 2% for Dean Ambrose.

So it's clear that WWE fans want to see The Demon King take on The Beast Incarnate at the Royal Rumble next year. However, according to reports, it's not going to happen, even if the fans want it.

Reports this week have stated that Balor won't be facing Lesnar at the Royal Rumble because Vince McMahon does not believe that the inaugural Universal Champion is over enough with the WWE Universe to warrant a spot in the main event.

p1bvkino1i1ll94kc1jfmabkvpf9.jpg

If these reports are true, then Vince probably isn't happy with these poll results so far, as they prove Balor is a strong fan favourite amongst the WWE Universe, as they want to see him be The Beast's next challenger for the Universal Championship.

We're still months away from the next time we'll see Lesnar defend the Universal title at the Royal Rumble, so there's plenty of time for Vince's mind to change and hopefully book Balor in this match, and if he needs evidence that he is over with the fans, then he needs to look no further than this poll.

p1bvkip21v191u1mifs331kjd9pb.jpg

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Finn Balor
WWE

Trending Stories

Coach Bill Belichick is glad Patriots avoided natural disasters in Mexico

Coach Bill Belichick is glad Patriots avoided natural disasters in Mexico

Daniel Bryan wants WWE to give him a dream match if they clear him

Daniel Bryan wants WWE to give him a dream match if they clear him

Journalist tells Arsene Wenger she's a Spurs fan - his response was amazing

Journalist tells Arsene Wenger she's a Spurs fan - his response was amazing

What Gonzalo Higuain said to troll Leo Messi in the tunnel after Barca v Juve [MD]

What Gonzalo Higuain said to troll Leo Messi in the tunnel after Barca v Juve [MD]

Arsenal fans were very pleased with the performance of one player v FC Koln

Arsenal fans were very pleased with the performance of one player v FC Koln

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - WWE Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again