While the majority of the league is focused on 'small ball', the New Orleans Pelicans have bucked the trend with a devastating twin tower frontcourt combination.

Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins are enjoying terrific seasons and are proving that bigs are still relevant in today's NBA.

Their outstanding displays has led to success on the court for the Pelicans as they enjoy a 10-8 record in the Western Conference.

The pair flexed their muscles again on Wednesday night as they powered the team to an impressive 107-90 win over the San Antonio Spurs.

Davis posted 29 points and 11 rebounds and Cousins added 24 points and 15 rebounds as they dominated their opponents.

For the season, AD is averaging 25.9 ppg and 11.2 rpg, whilst 'Boogie' is putting up 26.4 ppg and 13.1 rpg a night.

With these numbers, the All-Star tandem could become the first duo in NBA history to average 25 and 10 for an entire season, per Elias Sports Bureau.

They may be playing a different style to many other teams in the league, but New Orleans believes in its identity as they possess arguably the two best big men in the game.

Cousins has always had confidence in the team's ability and believes they can still get better as the season goes on, pointing to Rajon Rondo's return as a key factor

"We'll be scary. This is basically a brand new team, a brand new identity," he said, via ESPN.

"With Rajon coming back ... now we've got to find a whole new way of playing -- not saying we're switching up our style but just getting him accustomed to playing with us and us playing with him."

Now in his sixth year with the franchise, Davis secured a huge milestone with his last basket against the Spurs.

'The Brow' reached 7,938 career points which moves him into second in scoring in franchise history ahead of Chris Paul, who had 7,936 in six seasons.

"It's not even a full six years in and to be 24 and do it, it's great," Davis said. "We want to bring championships here, and do way more. So for me, this is just one of many accomplishments I'm looking forward to getting."

With Davis and Cousins playing at such a high level, the Pelicans have a real chance of making the playoffs, which is their primary goal.

They may lack depth outside of the big two but with the stellar numbers they're posting on a nightly basis, it's still enough to make them a tough team to beat every time they step on the floor.