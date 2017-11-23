With December just around the corner and the January transfer window in sight, it's no surprise that some transfer deals are beginning to make the headlines.

With Manchester City already enjoying a seven-point lead at the top of the Premier League table after just 12 games, some of their title rivals need reinforcements in the worst way.

Perhaps none more so than Liverpool.

The Reds have shipped 17 goals in just 12 league games this term and it has been widely speculated that they will go back in for Southampton defender Virgil Van Dijk in January.

The Saints threatened to report Liverpool to the Premier League if they did not drop their pursuit of the Dutch defender in the summer after they alleged some illegal approaches.

However, with Southampton seemingly open to selling for a big price and Liverpool desperately needing to improve their defence, one would think the move makes sense.

According to L'Equipe via the Daily Mail, though, boss Jurgen Klopp has other ideas.

The French outlet claims that Liverpool have already made contact with Paris Saint-Germain about the possibility of taking German playmaker Julian Draxler on loan in January with a view to a permanent deal at the end of the season.

While the front three of Kylian Mbappe, Edinson Cavani and the world's most expensive player, Neymar, appears impossible to break, Draxler has been getting plenty of minutes as part of the midfield three.

That could be where Klopp would also deploy the former Schalke man as Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah appear almost undroppable, but does that mean Philippe Coutinho is destined to leave?

Either way, Liverpool fans are not happy that Klopp insists on targeting attacking players and they want their defensive problems addressed sooner rather than later. Especially in light of their three-goal collapse against Sevilla.

In the comment section of the article, plenty of Liverpool fans were furious with what would normally be considered great news.

"Go get Mascherano from Barca to sort out the defensive midfield role which is actually the main problem," one Liverpool fan wrote.

Another said: "He would be a great signing for any team but I don't think Liverpool need another attack-minded winger. They need a solid CM (which they're getting in the summer) and a new back four!"

Another Liverpool fan pointed out: "We need a DM/CB not a winger!"

The Reds faithful took to Twitter to voice their displeasure too and you can check out a few of them below:

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms